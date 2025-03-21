Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells 23,404 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 23,404 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $1,407,282.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,137,278.60. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Michele Murgel sold 4,632 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $298,949.28.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $518,358.73.

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $60.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Intapp by 14.5% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Intapp by 55.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 189,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

