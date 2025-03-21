David R. Bailey Sells 6,620 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) CEO David R. Bailey sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $164,573.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,193.30. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $620.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $52.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on KIDS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 42.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.