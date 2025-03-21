Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,696.56. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total value of $3,566,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,164.36. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,255 shares of company stock worth $32,614,521 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $313.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.34. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $221.53 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.