KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Stake Decreased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,106,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106,023 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of KORE Group worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

KORE Group Stock Performance

Shares of KORE opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.85. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.88.

KORE Group Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company’s products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

