KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Stake Decreased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,106,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106,023 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of KORE Group worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
KORE Group Stock Performance
Shares of KORE opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.85. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.88.
KORE Group Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KORE Group
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.