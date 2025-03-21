Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,832 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

