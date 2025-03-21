Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 484,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,735 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,755,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,713 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 7,952.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 350,842 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 615,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 307,151 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 683,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 301,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 431,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 215,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OBDE opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

