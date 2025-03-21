Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,937,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,330,000 after buying an additional 183,322 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,270,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,065,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,684,000. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 575,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,822,000 after acquiring an additional 53,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,742 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

