Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,240 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,730,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,409,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,340,000 after purchasing an additional 894,562 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $8,677,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $46.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

