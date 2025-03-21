PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHIN opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.38. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHIN shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

