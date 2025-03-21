Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 67,140 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 356.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $87.45 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.30.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

