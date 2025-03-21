Swiss National Bank Has $11.55 Million Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 71.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,486,000 after purchasing an additional 255,849 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 35,553.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,320,000 after purchasing an additional 201,587 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 77,576 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,443.35. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $545,119.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,473.44. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,831. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $292.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.83 and a 12 month high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

