HUB Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000.

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

