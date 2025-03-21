Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Director David Vaughn Mosher Sells 50,000 Shares

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) Director David Vaughn Mosher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Performance

TSE ERD opened at C$0.80 on Friday. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.93 million, a P/E ratio of -317.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

