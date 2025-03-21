Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Ned S. Holmes Sells 500 Shares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $35,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,315 shares in the company, valued at $7,391,760.90. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PB opened at $70.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,923,000 after buying an additional 44,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,586,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,575,000 after acquiring an additional 48,304 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,342,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,220,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

