Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Director Graziano Delucchi Purchases 6,200 Shares

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) Director Graziano Delucchi acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$30,938.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Graziano Delucchi acquired 400 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,760.00.

MPC opened at C$5.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$298.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.26. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$7.08.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada.

