Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Expands By 16.9%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 74,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $1,398.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,399.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,346.14. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $1,027.00 and a 1 year high of $1,493.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $50.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $43.72 by $6.70. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 166.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $15.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 9.31%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

