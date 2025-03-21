Short Interest in Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Grows By 17.4%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Dominion Lending Centres Price Performance

BRLGF stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Dominion Lending Centres has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and mortgage broker data connectivity services in Canada. It also provides end-to-end services to automate the mortgage application, approval, underwriting, and funding process; and additional services providing management of daily operations and data resources access.

