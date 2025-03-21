Royce & Associates LP Sells 88,000 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Zeta Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NYSE ZETA opened at $14.44 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

