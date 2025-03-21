Royce & Associates LP Sells 6,710 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,084,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 157,006 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRG opened at $27.23 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 5.24.

PROG Increases Dividend

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.67 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,330.91. The trade was a 9.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 10,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,880.44. This represents a 27.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PROG

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.