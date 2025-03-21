Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,363 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its position in Enfusion by 6.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Enfusion by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 2,771 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $28,070.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,491.26. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neal Pawar sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $31,788.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,231,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,139,077.96. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,346 shares of company stock valued at $868,109. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on ENFN
Enfusion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 277.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Enfusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $11.80.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enfusion Profile
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enfusion
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.