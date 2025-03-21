Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,363 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its position in Enfusion by 6.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Enfusion by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 2,771 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $28,070.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,491.26. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neal Pawar sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $31,788.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,231,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,139,077.96. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,346 shares of company stock valued at $868,109. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENFN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENFN

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 277.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Enfusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enfusion Profile

(Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.