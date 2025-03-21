Royce & Associates LP Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Princeton Bancorp were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Princeton Bancorp by 262.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $213.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Princeton Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Princeton Bancorp

In other Princeton Bancorp news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $719,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 629,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,579,202.11. This trade represents a 3.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

