68,925 Shares in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 68,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engaged Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 121.5% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,114,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,513 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,086,000 after purchasing an additional 175,999 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 737,049 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,291,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 49,181 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PTLO. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Portillo’s Trading Down 1.0 %

PTLO opened at $12.36 on Friday. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Portillo’s’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

