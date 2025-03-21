Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,334 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 634,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 489,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $5,184,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NETD opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $11.10.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

