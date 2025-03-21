1,916 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $217.10 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.44 and a twelve month high of $321.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael R. Nicolais purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

