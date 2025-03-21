5,708 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 2.12.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.69 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

