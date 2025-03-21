Condor Capital Management Trims Position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC)

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 41,666,666.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 128,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 31.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

