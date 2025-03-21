Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,123,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,365 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,566,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,531,000 after buying an additional 2,462,767 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Trip.com Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,899,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 1,884,044 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,676,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,905,000 after buying an additional 639,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,678,000 after buying an additional 34,586 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of TCOM opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

