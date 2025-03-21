InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Update

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 928,600 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InvenTrust Properties Price Performance
InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $31.65.
InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 527.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on InvenTrust Properties
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
