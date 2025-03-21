161 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV opened at $173.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.57. The firm has a market cap of $275.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

