Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 105.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $191.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $178.84 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.