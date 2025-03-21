Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Warby Parker Stock Down 0.3 %

Warby Parker stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,562.72. This represents a 53.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,651 shares of company stock worth $9,855,092. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

