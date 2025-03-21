Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Relx were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Relx by 1,290.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 119.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.5586 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

RELX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

