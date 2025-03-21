Whittier Trust Co. Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in WD-40 by 42.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth $227,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 60.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC stock opened at $235.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.14. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $211.03 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

