OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Invests $47,000 in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

USHY opened at $36.99 on Friday. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

