Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Sells $326,707.19 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total transaction of $326,707.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,354.99. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Rayment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Kevin Rayment sold 2,664 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.92, for a total transaction of $924,194.88.

On Monday, January 6th, Kevin Rayment acquired 52 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.12 per share, with a total value of $15,814.24.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.2 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $327.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $245.69 and a 52-week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

