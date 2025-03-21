Royce & Associates LP Invests $2.40 Million in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 3,146.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oppenheimer Price Performance
NYSE OPY opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $643.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.12.
Oppenheimer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
Oppenheimer Company Profile
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
