Short Interest in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Increases By 17.8%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $125.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.46. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $361.17. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.88 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

