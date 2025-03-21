Royce & Associates LP Purchases 27,279 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 599,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 168,912 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Activity at Heidrick & Struggles International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,188.70. This represents a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 1.5 %

HSII opened at $42.80 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $873.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.