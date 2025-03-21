Royce & Associates LP Purchases 27,279 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 599,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 168,912 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
Insider Activity at Heidrick & Struggles International
In related news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,188.70. This represents a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 1.5 %
HSII opened at $42.80 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $873.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
