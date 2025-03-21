Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 6,894 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $17,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RYAAY opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

