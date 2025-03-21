Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,780,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,172 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $94,710,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,977 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,385,000 after purchasing an additional 718,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $101.55 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,808 shares in the company, valued at $23,764,033.92. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

