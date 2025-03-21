Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) CEO Perry W. Moss Purchases 16,338 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) CEO Perry W. Moss purchased 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $49,177.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 257,933 shares in the company, valued at $776,378.33. The trade was a 6.76 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $69.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $6.50 price objective on Quest Resource in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Quest Resource by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quest Resource by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

