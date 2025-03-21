Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Cintas by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 48,921 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Cintas by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

Cintas Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $194.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.92. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $158.10 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

