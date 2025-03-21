Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,143,000. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,775,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

