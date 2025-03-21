First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley Sells 599 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $80,116.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,648.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $128.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.96 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average is $188.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Solar from $273.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.08.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

