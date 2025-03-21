John Mutch Sells 750 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Mutch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $155,740.00.

Shares of AGYS opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.38.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGYS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,858,000 after buying an additional 585,886 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,347,000 after buying an additional 511,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1,197.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,105,000 after buying an additional 466,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 729.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,487,000 after buying an additional 350,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 47.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,383,000 after purchasing an additional 340,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

