Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,929,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,698,000 after buying an additional 2,894,852 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,921,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after buying an additional 540,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,824,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,195,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 461,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after buying an additional 148,726 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.