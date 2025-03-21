Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,811 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,628.24. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,770.56. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,303 shares of company stock worth $3,715,776. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

