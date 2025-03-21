Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $189.98 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $194.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on WCN

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.