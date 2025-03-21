Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,487 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 332,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 921.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 296,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 267,211 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 60,429 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 202,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 35,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

