Royce & Associates LP Purchases 81,500 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 174.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PROS were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PROS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PROS by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PROS by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of PROS by 19.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PRO stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRO shares. Oppenheimer cut PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,304.56. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

